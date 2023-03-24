Nearly 125,000 votes cast early in the Hunter ahead of State Election

Nearly 125,000 early votes have been cast across the nine Hunter state electorates ahead of the NSW election tomorrow.

The leading electorate is Cessnock where almost 17,000 people have voted, followed by Maitland on nearly 16,500 and Port Stephens on just over 16,000.

Charlestown is where the least amount of people have voted thus far, with only 9,500.

The NSW Electoral Commission says across the state nearly 1.2 million votes have already been cast, which equates to nearly 22 per cent of eligible voters.

It’s not too late to early vote. Find your nearest location here.

If you plan to cast your ballot on Saturday, you can find your nearest location here.