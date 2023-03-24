Ponga off to Canada for concussion tests

Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga is flying out to Canada today with club medical staff to undergo further assessments on his recent concussion.

The 25-year-old suffered his fourth concussion in ten months against the Wests Tigers in Round 2 and has been recovering ever since.

The Knights released a statement this morning confirming that after lengthy discussion and extensive research, Ponga will fly out to Vancouver today with Newcastle’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Jin Lee.

In Vancouver, Ponga will undergo testing using a device that measures neurophysiological markers – the technology is approved for use in Northern America, but not in Australia.

The Club says the results will assist clinical decision making around recovery following concussion and provide further objective information.

nib Newcastle Knights Director of Football Peter Parr spoke about the factors behind the decision.

“Management of concussion is a complex issue for everyone involved, we see this an opportunity to gather additional information to assist Kalyn in his recovery,” Parr said.

“Our broader aim, under the guidance of Professor Levi, is to develop a model of care that will advance our capacity in supporting players with concussion.

“Kalyn remains in good spirits and wishes to thank everyone who has enquired about his health.”

The Knights worked with independent concussion consultant, Conjoint Professor of Neurology at the University of Newcastle, and HMRI Researcher Professor Chris Levi to make the call to head overseas as they continue to explore all options to support Ponga’s recovery.