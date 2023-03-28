Fire destroys house at Cessnock

A house has been severely damaged by fire in the early hours of this morning at Cessnock.

Fire and Rescue NSW trucks from Kearsley, Bellbird, Cessnock and Paxton were called to Wollombi Road at about 2am and arrived to find a house fully engulfed.

It took the 20 firefighters who arrived on scene about two hours to knock the blaze down.

The house has been severely damaged after the fire started towards the back of the property.

It’s understood there were a couple of residents home at the time but they self-evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

One crew was left on scene to monitor any hot spots at the property.

The cause is unknown at this stage but it doesn’t appear to have been suspicious.