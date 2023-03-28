Man and a woman charged over alleged fight in Newcastle street

A woman has been charged with offences including assaulting a police officer at Newcastle West after an incident with her partner.

Police were called to Parry Street at about 5:30pm on Sunday after reports a man and a woman were involved in a domestic incident allegedly swearing, smashing bottles and fighting in the street.

Both the man and the woman were taken to Newcastle Police Station after a struggle with officers.

The woman, a 26-year-old from Cooks Hill, was charged with four offences including assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, behave in offensive manner in public place, and destroy or damage property.

The man, a 27-year-old from Hamilton South, was also charged with four offences including common assault (DV), hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, behave in offensive manner in public place, and destroy or damage property.

Both were refused bail to appear before court.