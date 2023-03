Australia’s newest airline will make its maiden flight into Newcastle Airport this afternoon.

The first direct Bonza flight left the Sunshine Coast at 12:30pm and is set to touch down in Newcastle at 3:05pm.

The first Bonza flight to depart from Newcastle will be at 5:05pm.

The service between the two destinations operates four times per week, while a separate service between Newcastle and the Whitsunday’s will fly two times per week.