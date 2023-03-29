Police officer facing court over alleged assault of fellow officers and domestic violence offences

An off-duty police officer will face court today after a woman and two officers were allegedly assaulted during an incident near Maitland.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers went to a home at Horseshoe Bend at about 11:25am yesterday after reports of an assault.

When they arrived, officers located a woman on the footpath outside the home suffering facial injuries – that woman is known to the male off-duty officer.

Two officers spoke with that man at the property before he allegedly tackled them to the ground.

A constable suffered minor facial injuries and a leading senior constable sustained an injury to his knee, which required further treatment at hospital.

The 29-year-old off-duty officer allegedly resisted and was arrested a short time later and taken to Maitland Police Station.

The senior constable – attached to a specialist command – was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (DV), two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

He was refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court today and his employment status is under review.