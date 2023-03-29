Work starting on Stockton to protect the shoreline

Work is set to begin on work to protect part of Stockton from erosion during storms.

Construction will start in the coming weeks on a buried protection structure at the southern end of the existing Mitchell Street seawall.

This initial structure is the first of three that will shield vulnerable sections of the coastline in the event of large swells, significantly reducing the chances of erosion and loss of public and private land.

Newcastle Council Executive Director City Infrastructure Joanne Rigby, said that the structure will consist of underground vertical concrete piles that extend from street level to 8.5m below ground. Once constructed, only the top of the round beams will be visible at ground level.

“The design of the structure considers its ability to address erosion from storm events, as well as long-term beach recession. It also considers the requirement to protect public assets at high-risk,

“We are also making progress on repairs to damage from past erosion events at the King Street breakwater and expect construction to be completed next month.”

The buried protection structures and emergency works complement the longer-term strategy of mass sand nourishment. Council has already undertaken significant work to understand the cause of erosion and beach recession, and gain community support for an evidence-based solution in close collaboration with the Stockton community.

The draft Extended Stockton Coastal Management Program (CMP) is in development and steps out an expanded list of management actions that support the long-term strategy of mass sand nourishment outlined in the 2020 Stockton CMP, and broadens the geographical area covered to include the northern end of Stockton Beach from Meredith Street to the Port Stephens Local Government Area boundary.