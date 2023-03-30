Peree concedes Upper Hunter

With 2,500 votes between them, Labor’s Peree Watson has conceded to the Nationals in the Upper Hunter.

It was the only seat from the weekend’s state election in the Hunter that was left up in the air.

The Nationals Dave Layzell claimed victory on Tuesday night, but Peree wasn’t ready to give in just yet.

But, late yesterday afternoon she did after more votes from the NSW Electoral Commission rolled in – the Nationals currently have 36 per cent of the votes and Labor has just over 29 per cent.

Peree said on social media last night she had conceded and thanked everyone who helped her along the way.

She said she’s proud of the campaign she ran and is happy that at least some of the things she fought for including a school at Huntlee will be delivered by the NSW Labor government.