Fire has completely destroyed a house at Muswellbrook this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Wollombi Road at about 6:30am and arrived to find the house well alight.

It took ten firefighters about an hour and a half to put out the blaze – it’s believed that the house was abandoned and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters handed the scene over to police who are investigating as they believe it is suspicious.

The house was totally destroyed.