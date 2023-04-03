Beresfield railway station assault

Police are searching for a woman aged in her 40s following an assault on two teenaged girls at Beresfield railway station late yesterday.

About five o’clock yesterday afternoon, police say there was an apparent argument about scooters. with one teenaged girl thrown to the ground and the other hit in the head.

Both were shaken but uninjured.

Police have released an image of a woman for whom they’re searching, dressed in a light blue hoodie, and say, as a CCTV camera caught her apparently holding a can of beer, it may have been an alcohol-fuelled incident.