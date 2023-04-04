Hunter MP’s score cabinet positions

Half of the new-look NSW Labor frontbench is female for the first time ever and the Hunter has a strong representation among them.

Among the MP’s from the Hunter who have been handed a ministry are:

Swansea MP Yasmin Catley – Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington – Minister for Families and Communities, Minister for Disability Inclusion

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp – Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Minister for the Hunter

Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison – Minister for Women, Minister for Seniors and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison – Minister for Regional Transport and Roads

For the first time in New South Wales history, a woman will hold the portfolio of Police (Catley) and Regional Transport (Aitchison).

The NSW Government said they have offered to support the Member for Lake Macquarie and Assistant Speaker Greg Piper to be the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in the 58th Parliament.

The Legislative Assembly will vote for the position on its return in May and have said they support having an independent speaker.

The Government will be providing support for Mr Piper to be the Speaker based on merit and his experience.

“I’m honoured to have the support of new Labor Premier Chris Minns for the role of Speaker in the 58th Legislative Assembly,” Greg Peper said.

“As the Premier has said throughout his recent campaign, this is an opportunity for a fresh start in NSW. I agree wholeheartedly.

“Notwithstanding that ours is an adversarial parliamentary system, there is room for considerable improvement in the Chamber and I look forward to working with all members to raise the regard for proceedings in the eyes of the public.”