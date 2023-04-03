Earthquake shakes Gresford

If you live out at Gresford, you weren’t imagining the earth shaking last night.

GeoScience Australia recorded a 3.2 magnitude earthquake at about 10:30pm at East Gresford near Dungog.

So far 69 people have told GeoScience Australia they felt the earthquake last night that originated 3 kilometres beneath the surface.

Residents have posted on social media they felt the earthquake as far as Anna Bay and Soldiers Point.

The earthquake didn’t last long but it gave residents quite the scare.

There haven’t been any reports of damage or injuries so far this morning.