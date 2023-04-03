$750,000 reward announced for information on Newcastle woman Roslyn Reay’s murder

It’s been 18 years since “gentle soul” Roslyn Reay was murdered in her Cooks Hill home and now police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

On Sunday April 3, 2005, police were called to a home on Laman Street over concerns for the welfare of the woman who lived there.

Tragically, a family member arrived at the home before police and found the 52-year-old woman dead with multiple stab wounds.

Strike Force Oro was put together to investigate Roslyn’s death, but no one has been charged for her murder.

The case was re-opened in 2021 after a review by the State Crime Command Homicide Squad’s Unsolved Homicide framework and to assist with Strike Force Oro 2’s ongoing investigations the NSW Government has announced a reward of $750,000 with the NSW Police Force for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Roslyn’s death.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said Unsolved Homicide Unit detectives have been re-analysing evidence collected over the past 18 years as part of the renewed investigation.

“Roslyn was a well-liked and respected member of the Newcastle community and for her life to be cut short in such a violent manner was a shock to the neighbourhood,

“Through our investigations with the renewed strike force, we have been going back through all evidence collated, including forensic material, to ensure we leave no stone unturned.

“We are hoping this reward may spark someone’s memory who may have spoken to or associated with Roslyn in the March of 2005, and may be able to help us piece together her final movements.”

Roslyn’s daughter, Mandii, said she hopes this reward will encourage anyone who may be holding onto vital information to finally speak up.

“Mum was such a gentle soul, who’s greatest joy was derived from helping others. To think her final moments were so horrible is heartbreaking, it haunts me to this day.

“The past 18 years have been extremely challenging for mum’s friends and family, I hope speaking out now jogs someone’s memory and can help us find out what happened to her,” Mandii said.

Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Oro 2 investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.