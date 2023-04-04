Two men rescued after boat capsizes at Swansea

Two men were rescued from the water at Swansea Heads after their boat capsized this morning.

Just before 9 am Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue volunteers were alerted to a vessel that was experiencing motor difficulties off Moon Island, just off the coast of Swansea Heads.

Two males on board were throw into the water when the 5 metre runabout capsized but were picked up by rescue watercraft jet skies before being transported to the Marine Rescue’s main vessel.

Both were treated at the Swansea boat ramp by paramedics with one transferred to hospital.