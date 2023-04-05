Police desperate to find Mark Walker from Belmont

Local police are using everything they can to try and find a 45-year-old who went missing at Belmont yesterday.

Mark Walker was last seen leaving Belmont Hospital on Croudace Bay Road at about 3am and when he couldn’t be located police began a huge search on the ground and in the air involving the SES, Surf Life Saving, Fire and Rescue NSW and PolAir.

Police and family have concerns for his welfare – they believe he might be in the Green Point Reserve which runs from Belmont to Valentine.

A geo-targeted alert has been sent out to everyone in the Belmont area this morning by NSW Police.

Mark is described as being of Caucasian appearance, olive complexion, about 170 – 175cm tall, of medium build, with black hair, black beard and moustache and was last seen wearing dark grey track pants, dark jumper, white joggers.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.