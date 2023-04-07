Jarryd Hayne granted bail until sentencing hearing after being found guilty of Newcastle sexual assault

Disgraced former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been granted bail while he awaits a sentencing hearing, after he was found guilty of sexual assault this week.

The 35-year-old faced the third trial into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at a Newcastle home in 2018, after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the first trial, he was found guilty in the second, but that decision was overturned on appeal.

On Monday, the jury in the latest trial were told to get back to deliberations, after they also could not reach a verdict. Hayne was then found guilty the following day.

On Thursday, he returned to court to learn whether he will be detained or not, until the sentencing hearing. The judge ultimately deemed him too high profile and noted concern for his welfare in jail.

Hayne was granted bail until his sentencing hearing on May 8.

