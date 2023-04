The Civic Theatre will be singing across the Easter long weekend, with the National Band Championships getting underway today.

Organisers say the event will feature an impressive line-up of 70 brass and concert bands performing today and tomorrow, along with over 200 of the country’s best instrumental soloists on Monday.

Around 9,000 people are expected to attend in person over the next three days, as well as some 45,000 expected to tune in online from across the world.