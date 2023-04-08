Varroa mite eradication zones expanded again in the Hunter

NSW biosecurity officers have extended some of the varroa mite eradication zones in the Hunter region.

There have been eleven new infestations identified since March 22 bringing the total number of infected properties to 148.

The expanded eradication zones include a slight extension of the emergency zone near Singleton, including a corresponding extension of the survey zone and there is another slight extension of the emergency zone North West of Gresford, with a corresponding extension of the survey zone towards Upper Allan.

The low mite loads indicate they are likely to be recent infestations which DPI has identified quickly through increasingly targeted surveillance.

Any beekeepers that are impacted will be notified.

The varroa mite has wreaked havoc on the state’s honeybee industry since it was first detected at the Port of Newcastle in June last year.

Further details: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency-response