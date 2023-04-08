Archibald arrives in Lake Macquarie

A touring exhibition of finalists from Australia’s most celebrated art prize is opening today in Lake Macquarie.

The Archibald Prize 2022 Regional Tour has set up shop for six weeks at the Musweum of Art and Culture, yapang, at Booragul.

The portraits in the regional tour including all 52 finalist works that range from famous faces to local heroes, with themes reflecting the stories and issues of our times.

MAC yapang Curator Courtney Wagner said it was an exciting time for the city.

“We’re expecting more than 15,000 people to visit MAC yapang during the six-week exhibition period,” she said.

Sydney based Dhungatti artist Blak Douglas won the 2022 Archibald Prize for Moby Dickens, his portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens emerging stoically from last year’s Lismore floods.

Douglas is the second Aboriginal Artist to win the Archibald Prize in its 101 years, and his win marked the first time a portrait of an Aboriginal woman was named winner.

To celebrate the Archibald Prize, MAC yapang is also hosting a series of themed Friday evening events, which include entry to the exhibition, an ‘Archibald’ signature cocktail on arrival, live music and art-making activities and talks.

General admission entry to the Archibald Prize is $12, with discounts for Lake Arts Members, concessions and groups.

Image: MAC yapang Curator Courtney Wagner with the winning portrait ‘Moby Dickens’ by Blak Douglas.