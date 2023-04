The expansion of Newcastle Airport has grown wings with the sole financier of the $240 million-dollar project announced.

The Commonwealth Bank will be bankrolling the entire project that will not only see a new international terminal, but help grow the Astra Aerolab with will include the construction of office and industrial space when they’re approved.

The expansion of the international capacity of the airport will see it’s capacity grow to around 2.3 million passengers a year by 2028.