Shed and cars burn in huge blaze at Woodville.

A large rural shed, multiple cars and hay bales have been destroyed in a ferocious fire that took hold near Tocal.

More than 20 emergency service crews responded to the at Woodville blaze just after lunchtime yesterday.

A 70 -year -old man was burned in the fire an transported to hospital via rescue helicopter.

Fire crews used compressed air foam to blanket burning cars and heavy machinery to remove the collapsed roof while a large LPG cylinder was monitored and kept cool during the incident.

An excavator was used to pull apart hay in a bid to cool it down and prevent further flame from igniting.

Crews will spend today on site monitoring and mopping up.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined with an investigation now underway.