Fire destroys old house on Dungog property

A large, old house has been destroyed by fire at Dungog.

Fire and Rescue NSW with NSW Rural Fire Service crews were called out to Verge Street on Easter Sunday at about 12:30pm after a number of Triple Zero calls reporting a house fire.

The NSW RFS crew from Dungog were on scene first with the East Maitland brigade and began working on the fire in the second story of the old house.

Units from Raymond Terrace, Morpeth, Maitland and Rutherford were also called in to assist.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm structure fire with the top floor totally engulfed by the blaze.

Crews fought the house fire from various sides and had it out just after 3:30pm.

Thankfully no one was injured and there aren’t any reports of anyone being home at the time – the second floor was totally destroyed and the ground floor was severely damaged by the fire.

Local NSW Police were called to the scene as well but the fire isn’t being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews were called back out to Verge Street last night to put out some spot fires that reignited in the house.

NSW Police are still on scene this morning until fire investigators arrive to work out what caused the blaze.

Image: NSW Rural Fire Service Vacy Brigade Facebook page