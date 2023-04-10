Knights produce gutsy win over Warriors

The Newcastle Knights have moved into the top eight after a gutsy win over the New Zealand Warriors at home.

Newcastle defeated the Warriors 34-24 in front of 18,000 fans at McDonald Jones Stadium last night.

Winger Dom Young opened the scoring for Newcastle, crossing for the first try of the night in the sixth minute.

It marked Young’s tenth try in his past seven games at home in Newcastle.

He helped set up another goal in the 18th minute that was eventually put over by Greg Marzhew, the Warriors hit back but Tyson Frizell easily pounced on a loose ball to score again for Newcastle.

Knights utility Phoenix Crossland scored his first try last night in the 47th minute taking Newcastle into the break in the lead 22-6.

Newcastle’s win was marred by another injury with skipper Jayden Brailey limping off in the 61st minute with concerns of a meniscus injury.

The Knights are hopeful it won’t be a serious injury as its the same knee Brailey injured last year.

Newcastle is sitting on 7 points, just three behind the Brisbane Broncos who are in first place. Next Saturday the Knights are back at home taking on the Penrith Panthers.

Image: Newcastle Knights/NRL