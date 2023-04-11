Knights skipper out for remainder of 2023 season

Knights skipper Jayden Brailey is out for the remainder of the 2023 NRL season after confirmation he’s torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), again.

The 27-year-old limped off the field in the second half of the Knights win against the Warriors on Sunday evening.

Initially it was thought he’s suffered a meniscus injury, much less serious than his ACL, but scans have confirmed the injury is the latter.

Brailey suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in round two of the 2020 season and didn’t play again that year.

The injury this time is the same.

Coach Adam O’Brien said after the game on Sunday Kurt Mann and Phoenix Crossland would most likely take up the position in the dummy-half while Brailey recovered from what was hoped to be a minor injury.

It’s expected that will be the plan for the remainder of the season.