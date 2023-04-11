National Parks working with surf life saving to strengthen safety at Fingal Spit

There will be more warning signs installed at the notorious Fingal Spit after a horrific drowning on the Easter weekend.

A man in his 70s from Sydney was at the beach with a group of friends on Saturday morning when he swept into the ocean by rough surf.

He was found unconscious and sadly couldn’t be saved.

There is existing signage at Fingal Spit warning of strong currents, dangerous tides, and that many people have drowned and swimming is not advised.

A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson said they will be working with the Fingal Bay Surf Life Saving Club to increase the amount of signage and they’ll look into additional safety measures including installing two emergency response beacons near Fingal Spit.

“Every drowning is a tragedy and NPWS is saddened by this news.

“NPWS will review the circumstances of this incident to see if anything else can be done to ensure people are aware of the risks in this area.

“NPWS always recommends swimming between the flags.”