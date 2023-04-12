Have You Seen Kye?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in a bid to locate a man missing from the Hunter Valley.

Kye Norman was last spotted in Denman on Monday afternoon and has not been seen since.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance and of thin build, standing between 175 and 180cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed the 31-year-old is driving a black 2011 Holden Colarado ute with NSW registration plates D-O-0-3-I-E and could be in Cooks Hill or the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Muswellbrook Police Station or Crime Stoppers.