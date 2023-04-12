Police on the hunt for door knocking thief

Lake Macquarie Police District officers are urging people to be vigilant when answering their door after a door-knocker tried to enter homes and solicit money in the area last week.
Officers say two of those incidents happened on Friday April 7 at Cardiff and Garden Suburb between 5 and 7pm.
Police are investigating and released the description of a man they wish to speak with regarding the incident.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with tanned complexion, medium build, about 180cm tall, with short brown hair. He was wearing beige cargo shorts and a beige jacket at the time of the incident.
Police are urging the community to be vigilant when answering their door, and to keep security screens locked and not to allow persons unknown to enter their home.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000