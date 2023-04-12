One dead, two seriously injured in crash at Budgewoi

One woman has died and another two transported to the John Hunter Hospital following a car accident, south of Lake Macquarie on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Budgewoi Road at Budgewoi after 11am, with reports of a head on collision, involving a Volkswagen Golf and Toyota Corolla.

When they arrived NSW Ambulance paramedics treated and transported two patients – the drivers of each car – to the John Hunter Hospital in serious conditions.

Tragically, the passenger of the Toyota died at the scene, despite best efforts of paramedics.

As Police try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the accident, they’re urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Budgewoi Road remains closed in both directions.