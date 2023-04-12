Expansion plans for Lake Macquarie Private Hospital off to state planning department

Changes that would allow for a big expansion of Lake Macquarie Private Hospital at Gateshead have been given the nod.

A council committee has recommended altering height and land-use rules, clearing the way for the 120 million development to go to the state government for final approval.

The proposed expansion would mean the hospital would have nearly 250 beds, 14 operating theatres.

It would deliver up to a thousand jobs during construction, and an additional 189 medical and support staff once complete.

It’s understood if the project is approved by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, construction would begin next year, with a completion earmarked for 2027.