Man charged over alleged fight at Cessnock

A man has been held in custody following a police investigation into an alleged fight at Cessnock last month.

Police say at about 6pm on Tuesday 18 march, a 27-year-old man was at a service station on Aderdare Road, Aberdare when he was approached by a 23-year-old man.

The pair had a short verbal argument before the younger man allegedly shoved and hit the older man several times in the head and chest.

Hunter Valley Police District officers were notified and commenced an investigation into the alleged fight.

Following extensive inquiries, about 2pm yesterday, police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended a residence in Farley, where they arrested the 23-year-old man.

He was conveyed to Maitland Police Station, where he was charged with affray.

The man was refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court today.