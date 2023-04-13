Yasmin Clydesdale signs on with Newcastle Knights for another three years

Grand final try-scorer Yasmin Clydesdale will stick with the Newcastle Knights in the NRLW for another three years.

The club announced this afternoon it had signed a 3-year deal with the home-grown talent — as its squad begins to take shape ahead of the upcoming season where Newcastle will defend its premiership title.

Clydesdale boasts an impressive list of achievements including two NRLW premierships, a trio of State of Origin appearances and representing Australia at the Rugby 7s World Cup.

The news comes just one day after the club revealed they had secured star fullback Tamika Upton on a mammoth five-year deal.

The 2023 NRLW season kicks off in July.