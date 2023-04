Upper Hunter residents are now able to head to the beach, without the long drive, with the ribbon officially cut on the regions newest inland swim spot.

Hunter Beach, which has been developed along the Hunter River off Aberdeen Street at Muswelbrook, boasts picnic, barbecue and volleyball facilities, as well as new trees, shrubs, walking and shared pathways.

The project was endorsed by Muswellbrook Shire Council in 2018, with works slowly ticking along since.