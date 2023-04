Police have confirmed they have found the body of a missing Newcastle man who was last seen paddle boarding at Crescent Head on Saturday afternoon.

A multi-agency land and sea search operation has been underway since to search for the missing 61-year-old, but tragically his body was found by divers from Marine Area Command at Ryans Cut Creek at around 3:20pm on Monday afternoon.

Police say the body has been formally identified as the missing man and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.