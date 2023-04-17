Local Surf Life Saver takes out Junior Life Saver of the Year Award

A local up-and-coming surf-lifesaver has taken out one of the top honours in the industry.

Kaylah Broadhead of Nobbys Surf Life Saving Club has beaten out over 20 others to claim the Junior Life Saver of the Year Award, along with Calum Reiter from Coogee.

The group of 14-year-old’s descended on Sydney’s Northern Beaches from 11 branches across the state for a team building and leadership development camp, where Kaylah impressed the judges for her strong knowledge and understanding of lifesaving.

“I want to work to create as much awareness as possible of the beach and particularly rips.

“So many people drown in rips and it’s really needless, so I hope to be able to see how we can help to build awareness around that issue.

“It’s been such a fun few days and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone again in the future,” Kaylah said.

She was joined on the camp with fellow Hunter lifesaver Gabe Widseth.

Image L-R: Kaylah Broadhead and Gabe Widseth from the Hunter.