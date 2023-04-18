Police hunting East Maitland jewellery store thief

Police are investigating a break and enter and theft of a jewellery store at East Maitland over the weekend.

Shortly after 6am on Saturday morning, it’s alleged an unknown person smashed their way into the store, through a display window on Mitchell Drive, before stealing several Armani watches and fleeing on a bike towards Stronach Avenue.

A description of a person has been released, with Police keen to speak with someone seen riding a BMX bike, wearing yellow/green gloves and dark clothing covering their body and face.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.