Maitland residents urged to be vigilant of algae outbreak across city’s waterholes

Maitland Council have issued an alert for locals to be vigilant around water holes across the city, after recent sampling revealed high levels of blue green algae at Telarah and Rathluba Lagoons, as well as Walka Water Works

The microscopic cells which thrive in wet periods can be a serious human health and environmental problem, with the potential to cause skin irritation and nausea in humans, as well as adverse reactions for domestic pets and live stock.

The algae blooms appear as a thick paint like accumulation on the water’s surface or as small green floating dots.

Council is urging residents to reduce the amount of nutrients going into waterways by washing vehicles on the grass, removing leaves and grass clippings from gutters and only apply fertilisers as per package instructions.