Woodville farmer dies after suffering burns in ferocious fire

A shed fire on a rural property at Woodville nearly two weeks ago has claimed the life of a Hunter man.

About 20 emergency service crews were called out to Paterson Road on April 8 and arrived to find a large rural shed well alight as well as a number of cars.

The cars and a few hay bales were lost in the blaze and 68-year-old Des Richards suffered serious burns to 60 per cent of his body when he went into the shed to try and save vital farming equipment.

It’s understood an electrical fault started the fire and caused about $250,000 worth of damage.

Des was flown to the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service where he was put into an induced coma.

Sadly, three days later, Des passed away from multiple organ failure. He died surrounded by his loved ones.

A close family friend, Emerson Worthington, has set u pa Go Fund Me page to raise some money for the family – they were uninsured so the money raised will go to a myriad of things including Des’ funeral.

More details: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-richards-family-after-horrific-shed-fire