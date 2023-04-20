Double Demerits in force from tomorrow

Drivers caught doing the wrong thing on the Hunter’s roads are facing increased penalties over the next few days.

Police will be out in force from 12:01am on Friday until 11:59pm on ANZAC Day.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman says police will be targeting high-risk behaviours such as excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving offences, illegal use of mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.

“The goal is preventing injury and death. Tragically this year, 109 people have died on NSW roads – a concerning increase of 12 deaths compared to this time last year.

“Fatigue is a major contributor to road crashes, but police cannot take action against fatigue in the same way we would enforce something like speeding, so we have to rely on the public to do the right thing.

“A split-second’s inattention caused by fatigue can be catastrophic, so we urge drivers to plan their trips carefully, take regular breaks, and never get behind the wheel if they feel too tired to drive.

“We remain committed to ensuring public safety over the ANZAC Day weekend, and we’re asking all motorists to do their part as well – especially as we expect more cars on our roads with school holidays coming to an end, Assistant Commissioner Chapman said

Drivers are also reminded that school zones return to operation on Monday and additional penalties can apply for offences committed in them.