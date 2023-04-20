Support program for those with a disability rolled out across Hunter trains

A support program for those with a disability has been rolled out across the Hunter’s rail network.

Transport for NSW say customers with hidden disabilities such as autism, dementia, chronic pain or anxiety can now get a free lanyard to wear while travelling, indicating that they may require assistance.

Locally the Sunflower lanyards can be collected from Newcastle Interchange and Broadmeadow Station. They can also be applied for online and posted out free of charge.

Transport staff can wear a Sunflower pin once they complete the necessary training. Transport for NSW says around 90 per cent have already completed it.

Find out more here.