Police are investigating the alleged killing of a goanna in Singleton, reportedly at the hands of Sydney school students.

They have been told the reptile was allegedly killed on the afternoon of Wednesday 29 March, 2023 at a school camp.

Earlier this month, on April 5, Police were made aware of the incident and say they have commenced investigations.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with Crimes Stoppers on 1800 333 000.