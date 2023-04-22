Woman to face court in Newcastle over fatal Budgewoi crash

A woman will front court in Newcastle today, following a fatal crash at Budgewoi earlier this month.

Emergency Services were called to the incident on Budgewoi Road on April 12, with reports a Volkdwagen Golf and a Toyota Corolla has collided.

Tragically, the passenger of the Toyota – an 81-year-old woman- died at the scene, while both drivers were taken to the John Hunter Hospital, both in a serious condition.

The 44-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was arrested when she was released from hospital on Friday and was taken to Waratah Police Station, where she was charged with dangerous occasioning death-drive manner dangerous and negligent driving (occasioning death).

She was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.