Man nabbed drink-driving with drugs in vehicle near Singleton

A Hunter man will front court charged with drink and drug driving and drug possession.

Singleton Highway Patrol pulled a white Mazda utility over on Putty Road at Mount Thorley around 10am last Sunday.

While speaking with the male driver, officers say they spotted what appeared to be drugs inside the vehicle and that the 23-year-old man admitted it was cocaine.

He was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test, and later allegedly blew point-088.

According to police a drug test also revealed methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis in his system.

The 23-year-old was charged and had his licence suspended on the spot.