All you need to know about ANZAC Day in the Hunter

SERVICES

CESSNOCK

– Abermain – Service at 8:30am @ Jeffries VC Park

– Branxton – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Branxton Rotunda – March at 11:30am starting at old Branxton Inn

– Broke – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Broke War Memorial – Followed by Service at 10am

– Bulga – Service at 10:45am @ Bulga Recreation Ground

– Cessnock – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Cenotaph Park – March at 11am starting at the Former Ex-Services Club on Vincent Street

– Greta – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Greta Cenotaph – March at 9:30am starting at the corner of New England Highway and Nelson Street

– Kearsley – March at 5:15am starting at Kearsley Tennis Court – Service to follow at 5:30am @ Kearsley Community Hall

– Kurri Kurri – Dawn Service at 5am @ Col Brown Rotary Park – Followed by Service at 10am

– Neath – Lighting of the Miners Lamp at 11:30am @ Neath Hotel

– Millfield – March at 5:15am starting at St Luke’s Anglican Church – Service to follow @ Millfield Public School

– Paxton – March at 5:25am starting at corner of McDonald and Anderson Avenues – Followed by Service @ Paxton Public School

– Pokolbin – Service at 7am @ Memorial Gates

– Putty – Service at 10am @ Putty Community Hall

– Weston – Service at 9am @ Cenotaph Weston Memorial Park

– Wollombi – Dawn Service at 5:45am @ Wollombi Anzac Reserve

DUNGOG

– Clarence Town – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Clarence Town Bowling Club – Followed by March

– Dungog – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Dungog Memorial RSL Club – Followed by March @ 10:15am

– Gresford – March at 10:30am starting at Gresford Rural Garage

LAKE MACQUARIE

– Belmont – March at 9:45am starting at High Street – Service at 10am @ Cullen Park

– Cardiff – March at 4:45am starting at corner of Macquarie and Main road – Dawn Service at 5am @ Cardiff War Memorial

– Catherine Hill Bay – Dawn Service at 6am @ Cathering Hill Bay War Memorial

– Charlestown – Service at 11am @ Lions Park

– Dora Creek – Dawn Service at 6am @ Neville Thompson Oval – March at 9:30am starting at Gardiner Street

– Dudley – March at 5:45am starting at Banfield Lane – Service to follow @ Dudley War Memorial

– Pelican – March at 5:50am starting at Piriwal Street – Service at 6am @ Pelican RSL Memorial Park

– Rathmines – March at 12:55pm near Club Catalina – Service to follow at Catalina War Memorial

– Speers Point – March at 5:45am starting at Boat Ramp Car Park – Service to follow @ Speers Point Park

– Swansea – Dawn Service at 6am @ Swansea RSL – March at 11am starting at McDonalds

– Teralba – March at 7:50am starting at William Street – Service to follow @ Anzac Park

– Toronto – Dawn Service at 6am @ Goffet Park – March at 10:50am starting at The Boulevarde

– Valentine – March at 10am starting at Allambee Park – Service to follow @ Allambee Park

– Wangi Wangi – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Wangi RSL – March at 9:50am @ Puna Road

– West Wallsend – March at 9:45am starting on the corner of Withers and Carrington Streets – Service to follow @ West Wallsend Workers Club

MAITLAND

– East Maitland – March at 5:20am starting at East Maitland War Memorial Centre – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ William Street

– Maitland – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Maitland WWI Cenotaph – Followed by service at 11am

– Morpeth – Service at 11am @ Morpeth War Memorial

MUSWELLBROOK

– Muswellbrook – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Muswellbrook Cenotaph – March at 10am starting at Simpson Park

– Denman – Dawn Service at 6am @ Denman Memorial Park – March at 11am starting at Palace Street

NEWCASTLE

– Adamstown – Service at 8:30am @ Adamstown WWI Memorial

– Beresfield – Dawn Service at 5:40am @ Beresfield Community War Memorial

– Cooks Hill – Service at 7:30am @ Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club

– Hamilton – Dawn Service at 6am @ Gregson Park

– Lambton – Service at 11am @ Lambton Park War Memorial

– Merewether – Dawn Service at 7am @ Mitchell Park

– Newcastle – Dawn Service at 5am @ Foreshore Park

– Shortland – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ the Veterans Recreation Hall

– Stockton – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Rawson Park Cenotaph – March at 8:30am starting at the General Washington Hotel

– Wallsend – March at 5am starting at Wallsend Cenotaph – Service to follow at 5:15am

PORT STEPHENS

– Karuah – March at 5:50am starting at Malcolm Road – Dawn Service at 6am @ Memorial Park

– Medowie – March at 5:45am starting at Ferodale Road

– Nelson Bay – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Apex Park – March at 10:25am starting at Nelson Bay Bowling Club

– Raymond Terrace – March at 5:50am starting at Jacaranda Avenue – Dawn Service at 6am @ ANZAC PARK – March at 10:35am starting at ANZAC Park

– Seaham – March at 8:50am starting at East Seaham Road

– Tilligerry – Dawn Service at 5:45am @ Tilligerry RSL – March at 9:40am starting at Avenue of the Allies

SINGLETON

– Singleton – Dawn Service at 5:30am @ Burdekin Park – March at 9:50am starting at Ryan Avenue

RAAF FLY PASTS

– 9:49am – Belmont – Belmont RSL

– 10am – Newcastle – Newcastle RSL

– 10:53am – Raymond Terrace – Anzac Park

– 10:55am – Tanilba Bay -Tilligerry RSL

– 11:02am – Redhead – Redhead Community War Memorial

– 11:10am – Nelson Bay & Tea Gardens – Nelson Bay RSL & Anzac Park

– 11:19am – Kurri Kurri Rotary Park – F-35A

– 11:20am Cessnock – Cessnock Cenotaph and Aberdare Veterans Memorial Park – F-35A

– 1pm – Rathmines – Rathmines Catalina Association – F-35A

TRANSPORT

There will be additional bus, ferry and light rail services from 3:30am on ANZAC Day to help locals get to and from the dawn service at Nobbys Beach and other commemorative events on the day.

There will be minor changes to bus services in the CBD during the Anzac Day march on King Street, with buses travelling on Hunter and Scott streets instead of King Street from 7am to noon.

Light rail services will run every 7.5 minutes and ferry services will operate every 20 minutes from 3:30am. There will be additional services on bus routes 11, 13, 14 and 23 from 3:20am.

People with direct Australian Defence Force (ADF) association are being offered free transport to participate in Newcastle Anzac Day services.

The free transport for Tuesday 25 April is available to members or ex-members of the Australian Defence Force and their carers, as well as the spouses, children and grandchildren of deceased service personnel and the spouses, children and grandchildren of living war veterans.