Speed camera warning signs back

All mobile speed camera vehicles in the Hunter are now equipped to carry portable warning signs.

This comes after the former government made a decision to remove warning signs from mobile speed cameras in 2020.

The entire vehicle fleet has now been modified to safely carry the signs, which must be displayed during enforcement.

The addition of two portable signs placed on approach to every mobile speed camera vehicle, and one after, is a clear visual cue to motorists to make sure they are sticking to the speed limit and a reminder to drivers to slow down.

NSW Minister for Roads, John Graham said this was finally the end of a two and a half year speed camera warning sign debacle.”

“The former government removed these warning signs without any consultation. As a result the community was rightly upset,” he said.

“The former government’s triple backflip was so poorly executed that it has taken until now to finish the job. One of the reasons for that delay is that the old warning signs were too big for the new camera cars.”