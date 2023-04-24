Damaged Section Of Fernleigh Track Closed For Tests

Parts of the Fernleigh Track have been cordoned off while damage is assessed by Lake Macquarie Council.

Issues including embankment failures were recently uncovered along the track between Gateshead and Whitebridge during routine inspections.

That section will be closed all week, with the exception of Anzac Day, while geo-technical experts carry out tests to try and figure out what caused the damage.

Council says the work will determine if any repairs are needed and if so what that would involve.

There will be limited access to the affected section of the Fernleigh Track each day from 7am to 5pm with all cycling and foot traffic to be redirected.