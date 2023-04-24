Lake Macquarie Police Seek Dashcam Footage Of Pursuit With Black Commodore

Police are appealing for dashcam footage of a pursuit through Lake Macquarie on the weekend.

The incident just before 5pm on Sunday, April 23 saw a black Commodore lead officers from the Inner City Bypass at Hillsborough to the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green.

When the car crossed onto the wrong side of the road near Bunnings, forcing several vehicles to swerve in order to avoid head on collisions, police called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

They are now seeking any footage which could help them identify the Commodore and the driver.

Officers believe it may have continued to Windale, turning onto South Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.