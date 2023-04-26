Closing submissions into Kathleen Folbigg inquiry start today

Hunter mum Kathleen Folbigg could be a step closer to freedom this week with closing submissions being heard into the inquiry into her children’s deaths.

She was handed a 40-year gaol sentence in 2003 after she was found guilty of murdering three of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura, and the manslaughter of her fourth child Caleb.

There’s been inquiries before, but this one was ordered by the former NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman in May last year after more than 100 scientists called for Folbigg to be pardoned due to the discovery of rare genetic mutations present in Folbigg and her two daughters that proved the children did not die at the hands of their mother.

If former Chief Justice Tom Bathurst, who is presiding over the inquiry, finds there is reasonable doubt to the guilt of Folbigg, the matter may be referred to the Court of Criminal Appeal which will consider a pardon or a retrial.

The delivery of closing submissions is listed for three days starting at 10am.