Man missing from Wollongong could be in Maitland

Police believe a man missing from Wollongong might be in the Maitland area.

27-year-old Drew Johnson was last seen on Saturday April 15 at the Maitland Hospital — he was reported missing to officers from the Wollongong Police District on Saturday April 22 after not being heard from since Sunday April 16.

Police commenced an investigation into his whereabouts once he was reported missing as family are concerned for his welfare.

Drew is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build with brown eyes, short brown hair and a beard.

He lives in the Wollongong area however is known to frequent the Maitland area.

Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000