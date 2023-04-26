Start Gun Fires On $52m Hunter Sports Centre Expansion

Adam Shultz, Tim Crakanthorp, Kristy McBain, Kay Fraser and Dan Repacholi at the sod turn

The first sod was officially turned today on the $52 million Hunter Sports Centre expansion set to elevate the Glendale facility to a nationally significant sporting venue.

Once complete, the expanded centre will include the new NSW Trampoline Centre of Excellence, a high-tech athlete testing facility, a sport and community centre, gym and extra car parking spaces to accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors, with up to 600,000 expected.

All levels of government have thrown their support and cash behind the project lobbied strongly for by Lake Macquarie Council, with $10.96 million committed federally, $13.5 million added through the state’s Centre of Excellence Fund and Regional Sport Facility Fund.

Led by Australian-owned construction company Grindley, the project is on track to roll out in three stages.

The first stage includes an already-completed new athlete warm-up area, and a testing facility due for completion by October.

The second involves construction of a new 4500sqm, three-storey sport and community centre, including community, meeting and function rooms, a commercial kitchen and cafe, along with a health and fitness centre.

Stage three will deliver Australia’s only Trampoline Centre of Excellence, including a 1300sqm arena with seating for 400 and a 12m-tall ceiling.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser, Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain, Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi and NSW Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp visited the site on Wednesday to formally kick off the project.

Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain she was looking forward to watching the expanded and upgraded Hunter Sports Centre brought to life over the course of construction.

“I am delighted to be in the Hunter to see first-hand how investment in major community sporting infrastructure can be a real game-changer for regional communities.”

Olympic shooter turned politician, Federal Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the region had been crying out for a facility of this caliber.

“I’m an athlete myself and without facilities like this athletes like myself don’t get to compete on the world stage at Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Cups and World Championships,” Mr Repacholi said.

He said it as an amazing feather in the Hunter’s cap to be selected to house Australia’s only Trampoline Centre of Excellence and was confident the addition of a new athlete testing facility would

“Athletes need the best of technology available to them so that they can be their best”

“If they’re competing against other countries in the world that have this technology and we’re not using it then we’re behind the eight ball straight away so this is an amazing thing for these athletes and I can’t wait to see it happen.”

The four-time Olympian also said he hopes to see a new generation of local athletes supported on their journey to the elite level.

“Representing your country is one of the most amazing things you can do, so the more Olympians we can have come out of the Hunter the better.”

That sentiment was echoed by Hunter Sports Centre General Manager Brendan Barrett who said the centre would not only be open to the wider community, but would also host participants of all abilities, complementing its successful gymnastics program.

“Athletes will be able to progress from beginner to elite accessing a new range of services including athlete testing, strength and conditioning and, of course, trampolining,” he said.

“The Hunter Sports Centre team is working closely with Council to ensure we manage any growing pains that accompany construction. Every effort will be made to achieve business-as-usual.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by late 2024.