Bandidos Member Charged Over Alleged Pub Brawl

A member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang has been charged over an alleged brawl at a hotel in Weston on Anzac Day.

About 5.30pm on Tuesday, emergency services descended on the Cessnock Road pub following reports of an affray.

Police will allege in court that a 33-year-old man entered the hotel and abused other patrons before assaulting a 58-year-old man.

It will be further alleged that the younger man became involved in a brawl before picking up a bar stool and throwing it towards the older man, who suffered facial injuries and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, with investigators from State Crime Command’s Raptor North commencing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 33-year-old man at Cessnock Police Station about 9am on Thursday.

The man, who police allege is a member of the Bandidos, was charged with affray, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Kurri Kurri Local Court on May 23.

Inquiries are continuing.